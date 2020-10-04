Walter "Tookie" Clark March 8, 1952 - September 24, 2020 Walt has joined his parents and long remembered friends as he passed away peacefully in his sleep last Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Bernita, son Ryan, daughters Salina and Christine, son-in-law Jason, grandkids/ partners in crime Maycee, Haley, Ethan and Clark, sisters Kathleen and Rebekah as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as being the love of Bernita's life, wonderful father, the most amazing papa, awesome brother, friend to all and the good-humored rock that many in the community counted on with his various volunteer efforts. His occupations included being the cookie-bearer, pigeon rancher, hog farmer, taking the scenic route, story-telling, alleged card cheat (never caught), restaurant connoisseur, philanthropy through the Real Men's Club and the CSBA, expert fisherman (see story-telling above), giant pumpkin grower, Sacramento tour guide and when time permitted a maintenance man at McGeorge School of Law for nearly 40 years. His loss has brought a great sadness to all who ever heard his infectious laugh. We were lucky to have someone in our lives that we will miss so much. A viewing to say our good byes will be held at the Herberger Family Funeral Chapel in Elk Grove on October 5th, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. The funeral will be at Franklin Cemetery on October 6th,2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers we ask that those who choose to do so can make memorial donations to The Sacramento Shriners Hospital for Children
.