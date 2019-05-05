|
Walter "Walt" E. Plumb
Mar. 28, 1935 - Apr. 4, 2019
Walter "Walt" E. Plumb II, passed away on April 4, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on March 28, 1935 to Betty and Walter Plumb in Modesto, CA. He and his wife Margaret Bigham Plumb made thier home in
Stockton, CA and raised two girls. He had a 25 year military career with the Army National Guard and the United States Army Reserves. He retired out as a Lieutenant Colonel. He worked 32 years in general business and 18 years in employer/employee relations and the last 15 years as a professional consultant to
management within the Central California area. In 1998 they
retired and moved to Hot Springs Village Arkansas. They built a home on the golf course where he was able to play golf daily. In 2012 they moved back to California and bought a home to be
closer to family. He enjoyed his weekly lunch and domino games with his church friends. He also enjoyed his time with the
Veterans Hospice Volunteer program.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Betty Plumb, and sister Ruth Nova. He is survived by his wife Margaret of 63 years and daughters, Deann Dekam (Larry), Lynette Plumb, sister Suzanne Silva, 4 grandchildren and 11
great-grandchildren.
Walt was a responsible, succcessful husband and father, but he felt that the most important decision he ever made was commiting himself to God and his word by being baptized into Christ on Oct. 21, 2012. He was faithful to God in the Church of Christ till the end.
A private memorial is being held in his honor.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019