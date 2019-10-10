|
|
Walter H. Gyr, Jr. May 1, 1933 - Sept. 30, 2019 Walter Hyron Gyr, Jr. passed away peacefully in Lodi, California on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Walt is survived by his daughter, Beth (Greg) Gyr-Campigli; son, Brad Gyr; grandchildren, Jenna Campigli, Brandon Campigli and Cody Scantlen and great- granddaughter, Carlee Campigli. Walter was born on May 1, 1933 in Stockton, California to the late, Walter H. Gyr, Sr. and Jennie F. Gyr. He was an only child but was very close with his cousins, Joan, Cleo and Frances. He married the love of his life, Joanne "Jojo" Tone, in November of 1955 after being introduced by his basketball buddy and soon to be brother-in-law, Paul Polk. After he and his wife, Jojo, moved to the Linden area Walt began farming with his brother-in-law, Paul and father-in-law, Jack "Bud" Tone. He and Jojo adopted twins, Brad and Beth, 12 years after marriage. They loved them more than anything and were over the moon about having children in their loving home. His children remember him as a hardworking, loving father that wanted nothing but the best for them. Not only was Walt an accomplished farmer, he was an amazing welder and craftsman. "Jack of all trades", you name it he could build it or fix it. He was passionate about his work and family. They will forever remember him for his witty comebacks and sense of humor. A funeral is scheduled for Monday, October 14th at 10AM at St. Michael's Church in Stockton with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: ALS, Alzheimers or Optimal Hospice Care. The family would like to thank the staff at Balance Assisted Living and personal caregivers, Jose, Alyssa and Jessica for their dedication and love.
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019