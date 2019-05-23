Home

Walter Wayne Sturdivan

Walter Wayne Sturdivan Obituary
Rev. Walter Wayne Sturdivan

Nov 13, 1922 - May 16, 2019

Rev. Walter Wayne Sturdivan passed from this life to be with the Lord, May 16, 2019, at the age of 96. He was born near Guymon, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Sturdivan. They were married 64 years. He was

preceded in death by his

second wife, Donna (Dugas) Sturdivan. They were

married 4 years. From his first marriage, three children were born. Jo Marie Sturdivan, Lee

Sturdivan, and Gary Sturdivan. From his second marriage, he received high honor from adult children: Paula Dugas McCreery (deceased), Timothy Dugas

(deceased), and David Dugas.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Christian Life Center.
Published in The Record on May 23, 2019
