Wanda June Williams

May 17, 1930 –

October 16, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Wanda June Williams announce her passing on October 16th, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Wanda was born in Albion, Oklahoma and moved to Stockton when she was 18, where she lived the remainder of her life. She married John Stewart Williams, her high school sweetheart, the same year.

Wanda was a dedicated and loving mother and friend. She worked seasonally for Tri Valley Growers in the lab for many years. She became an enrolled agent and owned Wanda Williams Tax Service. She was a well-respected business woman in the local tax community.

Wanda is survived by her children Melinda (Bob) Nash, Ronald (Julie) Williams, Dianna (Jim) Stein, Jerald (Valerie) Williams, and Timothy (Ginger) Williams, along with many grandchildren and nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband John, sons Larry and John, Jr., and sister Joanna Shaw.

There will be a private graveside service and a celebration of life in the future. The family would like to thank the staff at the Commons on Thornton for the care of our mother and give our heartfelt thanks to Hospice, who made the end of her life peaceful.



