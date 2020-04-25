|
|
Wanda Lee Black 4/26/1934 - 4/14/2020 Wanda Lee Black went home to be with Jesus on April 14th, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma. She was married to Marvin Black, Sr. for nearly 66 years. She loved God, her family, thrift store shopping, watching Jeopardy, doing crossword puzzles in ink even though life didn't allow an education beyond elementary level, donating time and money to women's ministries at her church, and collecting photos of those she loved. She had four children: Raeann Black Gooch, Ben Black, Bob Black, and Melissa Black. She had six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She had a green thumb, could get any kind of stain out of any kind of material, was a loyal Chrysler/Dodge driver, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Burial will be private.
Published in The Record on Apr. 25, 2020