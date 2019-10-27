Home

Wanda M. Jordan

Wanda M. Jordan Obituary
Wanda M. Jordan Oct. 27, 1933 - Oct. 17, 2019 Wanda Marie Jordan, a longtime resident of Sacramento, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at the age of 85. Wanda is survived by her two loving children, Dennis Whitmire from Stockton; Jill Morgan from Lodi and half-sister, Stephanie Wolfe from Roseville. Wanda was the owner and founder of the Original Sacramento Home and Garden Show. She enjoyed her travels, was an avid reader, raised dogs and loved her pets. There will be no services per Wanda's wishes. She was a big supporter of dog rescues, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: True Love Rescue, 1040 W. Kettleman Ln., Box 140, Lodi, CA 95240 or at www.TrueLoveRescue.org
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019
