Warren D. "Doug" Noteware August 29, 1925 - April 16, 2020 Warren Douglass Noteware passed away at his home of natural causes unrelated to the novel coronavirus. Doug was born in Stockton, attended El Dorado grammar school, worked with his father on the family farm near Isleton in Sacramento County, and graduated from Stockton High School. Upon graduation, he enrolled in Stockton College and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, repairing damaged ships in the Pacific, and serving in the Occupation Forces in Okinawa, Japan. When the war ended, Doug attended Stanford University, was a member of the Stanford Flying team, and majored in Civil Engineering. After graduation, he and his classmate and lifelong friend, Bob Celum toured Europe and North Africa on bicycles for almost a year. Once back home in Stockton, while showing slides of his trip to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), he met and soon married Marguerite Smith, his wife for 50+ years, until her passing in 2001. He soon took over the reigns of his father's farm and ranch. His love for horses, livestock, agriculture and machinery suited him and his growing family - he and Marguerite soon had three young sons. In 1971, Doug opened Noteware & Associates, a Civil Engineering firm, in Manteca, where he planned numerous subdivisions and designed many buildings. In 1982, Governor Jerry Brown appointed him to the civil engineering seat on the California Water Resources Board where served until Governor George Deukmejian appointed him to the California Energy Commission where he helped write and oversee California's Energy Standards for building structures. Governor Pete Wilson later re-appointed him to the California Energy Commission. Upon completion of his appointments by three successive Governors, he returned to Stockton and his engineering practice, teaming with Bernice Nichols to design hundreds of buildings and communities throughout the Central Valley. Until his death, Doug continued to practice civil engineering; he had one of the longest active professional engineer's licenses issued by the State of California. Doug will be remembered for his integrity, kindness, generosity of spirit, and helpfulness to others. He was a steady and ready friend who was always present and involved. One of his fondest joys was using his wisdom to help others. He treasured his family and will be kept forever in their memories. He believed that "the value of a man is not measured in dollars and cents, but is calibrated in his character, values, achievement, and the willingness to stand up for what he believes in." Doug was an active member of Central United Methodist Church for over 70 years. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions can be made in Doug's memory to UC Davis Health System Development (4900 Broadway, #1830; Sacramento, CA 95820) or to Central United Methodist Church (3700 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204). A memorial service celebrating his life is being planned, pending resolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Doug is survived by his three sons, James, Brian and Fred, his daughters-in-law, Sylvia, Patrice, and Andrea, and their families, including seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Published in The Record on Apr. 26, 2020