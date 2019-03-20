|
|
Warren G. Gaines
October 18, 1920 - March 8, 2019
Warren G. Gaines age 98 entered eternal rest on March 8, 2019.
Warren was the seventh and last child of the original Gaines
family and was blessed to share the Gaines family history.
Warren was born on a farm in Good Night, Oklahoma on October 18, 1920 to Henry Walker and Maydee Gaines. His formative years were spent in Good Night. He attended Langston High School. He relocated to Sacramento in 1939 where he joined the NAACP.
In 1942 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Texas and was made Master Sergeant of the Mess Hall after only two months of Service. After Warren was discharged, he attended Barber College in Sacramento and later came to Stockton as an apprentice and became a Master Barber. In 1947 Warren and his brother ZD opened Gaines Barber Shop. In 1945 Warren married Betty Stevenson. They had four children and divorced after 22 years. For many years he was a community activist
advocating for higher education for people of color and the poor and worked to eliminate racial segregation. He also helped many African-Americans to break the color barrier mainly in the city, county, fire departments and the local newspaper. He attended meetings of the Stockton City Council and the San Joaquin
County Board of Supervisors and spoke on many issues. He also contacted State Legislators and Representatives advocating for more employment for people of color. Warren was an avid golfer for 65 years. He earned the nickname of 'Long Ball'. You would often find him on the golf course two or three times a week. This was a major form of exercise as he would walk the entire 18 holes. In 1971, he met Isabella, his faithful loving and endearing wife of 47 years. This loving couple had four children including a set of twin boys, a major surprise. Warren Gaines enjoyed a happy and joyous life with his family. His philosophy was Education is the Key to Success. He encouraged all his children to obtain a college education. Mr. Warren Gaines often read the scriptures and received his guidance from the red letters outlined in the
Bible, the actual words of Jesus Christ our Savior.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Gaines, mother Maedee Gaines, three brothers ZD Walter, Lawrence, and
Vernon, six sisters Johnnie Mae, Mariela, Estelle, Letha, Fannie and Mentorea, and his children Camellia, Warren, Jr., and
Gilbert. Warren leaves to cherish his memories, wife Isabella Ann, daughters Wanda, Tanaka, Tasha, sons Ali (Perla), Idi Amin
(Stella), his grandchildren, many other aunts, cousins, nieces,
nephews, relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. March 27 at Arnold Rue
Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019