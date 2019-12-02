|
Wilfredo "Fred" T. Ruelos Sept. 23, 1951 - Nov. 24, 2019 Fred, 68, was born in the Philippines and migrated to the U.S. on January 7, 1970. He is survived by his father, Inocencio; wife of nearly 48 years, Concepcion; children, William (Michelle) Ruelos, Cheryl (Kevin) Jacobs, Charleen Ruelos, 8 grandchildren and 6 siblings. His vigil will be Tuesday, December 3rd at 6PM. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, December 4th at 10AM, both at St. Linus Catholic Church. Interment following Mass at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Dec. 2, 2019