William Allen (Bill) Edwards

(1941-2020) Bill passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 25, 2002 after losing his 10 month long battle with cancer. Born in Stockton, California on August 18, 1941, he was the only child of William H. & Grace E. Edwards. He grew up at 1518 N. California Street which is now the site of St. Joseph's Hospital. Bill Graduated from St. Mary's High School class of 1959 and went on to get his AA degree at San Joaquin Delta College. In high school he was a car enthusiast and had a burgundy and white 1956 Chevy two-door hardtop. He belonged to the Central Valley Car Club and spend many nights cruising the Miracle Mile. His love of classic Chevys continued throughout his entire life, later restoring a 56 Nomad and 56 big-window pick-up. Bill married Susan J. Pollock in June of 1964 and they had 2 sons; David Allen in 1968 and Mark Allen in 1971. In 1956 he started Coit Drapery Cleaners in Stockton, Lodi and Tracy, later adding Sacramento. He sold the business in 1995 after 30 years of ownership.

Bill's fixing nature didn't stop at just cars, his garage was always open to his son's friends and neighborhood children alike. Whether it was filling bike tires with air or construction toy rockets, he was always up for the challenge with of course the correct tool in hand. Another one of his passions was snow skiing and he would never turn down the opportunity to drive his family to the slopes for the day. Bill was also an avid boater and Proprietary Member of the Stockton Water Ski Club. He and his family spent the majority of the summer weekends throughout the 70's and 80's at the club, as well as yearly trips to Lake Shasta.

Bill also enjoyed traveling abroad and one of his greatest joys was roaming off the beaten path. He was known to get invited to stranger's wedding receptions in foreign countries, while taking a walk or getting "lost" and trying to strike up a conversation with just about anyone.

During retirement Bill and Susan joined the Central California Classic Chevy Club and took many trips all over the west coast displaying their cars and meeting great friends along the way.

Bill I survived by his wife of 56 years; Susan, Son; Mark (Christina) and beloved grandchildren; Alexa Grace and Gavin Dominic Edwards. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his son; David.

The family would like to thank Bill's wonderful caregivers; Earnie, Rudy, Teresa, Mel and Elton. They made his last two weeks here like "pre-heaven". We are also extremely grateful for Hospice of San Joaquin of their end of life care.

A Private family graveside service will be held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Bill to Hospice of San Joaquin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store