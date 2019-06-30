|
|
William Carl
Stoner, Jr.
July 30, 1925 - June 20, 2019
William Carl Stoner, Jr. was born in Nebraska on July 30, 1925 and passed away on June 20, 2019 at 93 years old in Stockton, CA. He died as he wished, at home with family and in his sleep. Bill worked as a farmer, a milk man, a railroad man, an owner of a gas station and worked for 20+ years as an Operating Engineer. His wife Barbara Louise (Moore) Stoner LVN, and his youngest son
Leroy R. Stoner, died before him. Bill is survived by his son, William C. Stoner, III and daughter-in-law Lani Stoner; and his two grandchildren Mary L. Stoner and William C. Stoner, IV. A celebration of life service is being planned in August or
September 2019.
Please feel free to contact us at lanistoner11@gmail.com for
information.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019