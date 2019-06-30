Home

William Carl Stoner

William Carl Stoner Obituary
William Carl

Stoner, Jr.

July 30, 1925 - June 20, 2019

William Carl Stoner, Jr. was born in Nebraska on July 30, 1925 and passed away on June 20, 2019 at 93 years old in Stockton, CA. He died as he wished, at home with family and in his sleep. Bill worked as a farmer, a milk man, a railroad man, an owner of a gas station and worked for 20+ years as an Operating Engineer. His wife Barbara Louise (Moore) Stoner LVN, and his youngest son

Leroy R. Stoner, died before him. Bill is survived by his son, William C. Stoner, III and daughter-in-law Lani Stoner; and his two grandchildren Mary L. Stoner and William C. Stoner, IV. A celebration of life service is being planned in August or

September 2019.

Please feel free to contact us at lanistoner11@gmail.com for

information.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019
