|
|
William Craig Delaney Oct. 14, 1951-Jan. 12, 2020 On Sunday October 14, 1951, Josephine Delaney was on her way in an ambulance to the Naval Hospital in Oakland, where she gave birth to William Craig Delaney at 8:25pm. Craig passed away in a hospital in Thailand on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with his wife, Sakuna Delaney of Sukhothai, Thailand, by his side. His parents are Donald W. Delaney (deceased) and Josephine M. Ducato of Stockton. He has one brother, Patrick M. Delaney of Pollock Pines and a sister, Maureen A. Bienert of Somerset. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Cushway of Sparks NV; three sons, Steven Cullen of Millington TN, Craig Jr. Cullen of Stockton, and Gary (Booger) Delaney of Sacramento. As well as multiple grandchildren, Nathan Cushway, Declan, Kiara, Kaitlynn and Kiela Cullen, Sydnee and Craig Jr. (Bubba) Cullen and Cadence and Paisley Delaney. No services are scheduled at this time while his remains are being shipped home to the states.
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020