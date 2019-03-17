|
|
William Harold
Davenport
July 9, 1934 - March 2, 2019
Bill was born in Stringtown,
Oklahoma to William Lawrence and Ellen Viola (Wilson)
Davenport. He passed peacefully in the presence of his two sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy May, and sister Wanda
Geraldine. He is survived by his sons Mark (Jutta) and Bret (Cyndi), grandchildren Raymond and Ava, brother Jack,
sister Lucy, and brother Fred (Cindy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Whether you called him Bill, Willie, Uncle
Willie, or William, he was known for his sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh.
A memorial is scheduled for
Saturday, March 23rd at
10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3535 North El Dorado Street, Stockton, California 95204.
Published in The Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019