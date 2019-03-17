Home

William Harold

Davenport

July 9, 1934 - March 2, 2019

Bill was born in Stringtown,

Oklahoma to William Lawrence and Ellen Viola (Wilson)

Davenport. He passed peacefully in the presence of his two sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy May, and sister Wanda

Geraldine. He is survived by his sons Mark (Jutta) and Bret (Cyndi), grandchildren Raymond and Ava, brother Jack,

sister Lucy, and brother Fred (Cindy), and numerous nieces and nephews. Whether you called him Bill, Willie, Uncle

Willie, or William, he was known for his sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh.

A memorial is scheduled for

Saturday, March 23rd at

10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3535 North El Dorado Street, Stockton, California 95204.
Published in The Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
