William Edward "Bill" Carr Sr. Dec. 4, 1941 - Aug. 16, 2019 William Edward "Bill" Carr Sr. was born December 4, 1941 in Stockton, CA and passed away August 16, 2019 in Chico, CA surrounded by family and friends. He is predeaceased by his mother Gwendolyn "Betty" Strike and father Francis E. Carr. He graduated in 1958 from Stagg H.S. in Stockton. Served in the Navy from 1958 - 1962 on the USS Hornet and the USS Kearsarge. After being honorably discharged he worked at McClellan AFB on jets in Sacramento. Bill's many passions were firearms, camping, hunting Nascar racing and the SF 49er's. Bill was known for his story telling. When Bill made his final journey from this world to his eternal home, his family read prayers to him from his bible that he had received as a child and carried with him always in his pocket. A celebration of life was held for Bill at the Berry Creek Grange Hall in Berry Creek, CA
Published in The Record on Sept. 22, 2019