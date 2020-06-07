William Fredrick Menking July 30, 1947- April 11, 2020 William "Bill" Menking, passed away on Saturday April 11th, 2020 at his Tribeca, Manhattan, loft after a long battle with cancer. Bill was an architectural historian and educator that taught at Pratt Institute for 30 years. He was 72 and is survived by his wife Diana Darling and their daughter Halle and his cousin Denise Menking-Vincelet Bill's zest for life was infectious and he took great pleasure in spending time with his family and friends. His love for his daughter Halle is immeasurable as she was the light of his life. Bill was born at the Ramey Air Force Base in St. Mary's where he played football. He attended UC Berkeley to study architecture and urban studies from 1967-1972. After graduation he traveled to Europe and then moved to NYC where he lived for nearly 50 years. He was best known for founding The Architect's Newspaper with Diana Darling in 2003. Bill was on the Board of Directors at the Storefront for Art and Architecture and The Architecture Lobby, as well as a tenured professor and trustee at Pratt Institute. He was the curator of the 2008 U.S. Pavilion at the Venice Biennale of Architecture. He organized many architecture exhibitions and wrote several books. Always keeping social responsibility in mind, in 1974 and 1975 he worked as an organizer for the United Farm Workers, helping establish labor unions in rural towns in central and southern California, before landing in downtown New York City at a time of heightened cultural production. He worked at Studio 54 and worked as an art director on Miami Vice. He was a great cook and loved hosting dinners at his Tribeca dream loft where he lived from 1976 until his death. He was a long-time summer resident of Greenport, Long Island, where he was an avid gardner and host of lavish summer barbeques. Memorial contributions can be made at Pratt Insittutie (giving.pratt.edu) for a Student travel fund in honor of Bill Menking.
Published in The Record on Jun. 7, 2020.