William Hill Adamson Oct. 25, 1949 - Aug. 14, 2019 William Hill Adamson was born in Spoke, Washington on October 25, 1949 to Mary F. and James S. Adamson. Bill was the third of seven children. Although the family moved frequently, he carried fond memories of MT and CO. In his early 20's, he settled in California. It was here that he laid his roots and built both his family and career. Bill received his BS in mathematics from CSH and his MBA from CSUS. Bill volunteered his time with Big Brothers and Big Sisters even becoming a Big Brother and president of the non-profit for a time. He also had a long history volunteering as a financial advisor to United Way. He was a partner at Schwartz, Giannini, Lantsberger & Adamson, CPA firm in Stockton and he specialized in consulting. Bill met is wife, Jeannie, in May of 1975 and they married within the year. They spent 44 years together having a son (1984), Joshua Adamson, who was taken too early and also, a daughter, Laurel G. (Adamson) Bates (1994) now of MO. He had a Godson George Ruiz, that he treasure like his own. He loved to cook and was the light to his family and friends, treating everyone as if they were family. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. On the 14th of August, Bill, 69, passed away from complications of Lymphoma. He will be deeply missed by all. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on October 26th, 3 pm to sunset at the family's residence. Please, leave RSVP's with Christina by phone or text 209-271-4198 by October 5th, for purposes of catering. A hat, sweater and comfortable shoes are highly recommend. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to .
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019