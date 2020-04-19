|
|
William J. Towey,Jr. July 1, 1927 - April 4, 2020 William J.Towey, Jr (age 92) of Stockton, California passed away on April 4, 2020. Born in Mount Kisco NY to William and Anna Towey. He lived in Elmsford NY, Okinawa Japan, Kailua Hawaii before moving to Stockton in 1974. He retired from Sharpe Army Depot in 1991 as an Executive Distribution Manager after 46 years as a Federal Civil Service-Army civilian where he logistically re-supplied military troops during the Korean, Vietnam, and Desert Storm wars. He recently was a webmaster for the Towey Clan website. His wife of 57 years, Hedy Towey, passed in 2009. Family survivors include: William J Towey III of Yelm WA, Elizabeth Murphy (Thomas) of Stockton CA, Susan O'Niell (James) of Juneau AK, John Towey of Wailua Kaua'i, Mary Miner (Duane) of Freeport TX, and Lucille Glahn (Carter) of Elk Grove CA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Burial will be private.
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020