Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home
3661 E. French Camp Road
Manteca, CA 95336
(209) 982-1611

William Joe Coppes Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joe Coppes Jr. Obituary
William Joe Coppes, Jr. April 6,1968 - April 22, 2020 William (Billy) Joe Coppes Jr. Age 52 of Stockton Ca. passed away at home unexpectedly from natural causes early Wednesday morning April 22, 2020. Survived by his father, William Joe Coppes Sr.; sister, Rhonda Smith; of Charleston, Ar. daughter, Christina Sbragia-Reed; grandson, Carder; his dog, and best buddy Magoo. Billy had many friends. He was always willing to help anyone in need, even though health problems sometimes made it difficult for him. Billy watched over his friends and Neighbors and made them feel safe in their homes. Billy will be missed dearly by all who knew him and will always be in our hearts. Graveside services will be held at Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home. 3661 E. French Camp Road Manteca, Ca. 95336 For more information on date and time. Please call 209 982-1611
logo

Published in The Record on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -