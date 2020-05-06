|
|
William Joe Coppes, Jr. April 6,1968 - April 22, 2020 William (Billy) Joe Coppes Jr. Age 52 of Stockton Ca. passed away at home unexpectedly from natural causes early Wednesday morning April 22, 2020. Survived by his father, William Joe Coppes Sr.; sister, Rhonda Smith; of Charleston, Ar. daughter, Christina Sbragia-Reed; grandson, Carder; his dog, and best buddy Magoo. Billy had many friends. He was always willing to help anyone in need, even though health problems sometimes made it difficult for him. Billy watched over his friends and Neighbors and made them feel safe in their homes. Billy will be missed dearly by all who knew him and will always be in our hearts. Graveside services will be held at Park View Cemetery & Funeral Home. 3661 E. French Camp Road Manteca, Ca. 95336 For more information on date and time. Please call 209 982-1611
Published in The Record on May 6, 2020