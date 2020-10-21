William R. Smith January 13, 1922 - September 2, 2020 William R. Smith passed away on September 2, 2020, he was 98. John and Ethel Smith became his proud parents on January 13, 1922 at the family farm in Lakota, Iowa. Bill grew up on that farm, graduated from Lakota High School in 1939 and received his DDS in 1945 from the University of Iowa where he was with the US Navy Reserves. Upon his graduation he was called to active duty for WWII stationed at Camp Pendleton and Camp Beal Army Base in CA where he served in the dental corps. He was Lieutenant JG when honorably discharged. While at U of I, he met the love of his life, E. June Woitschek and couldn't get her out of his mind. On his first leave from at Camp Pendleton, he drove non-stop, to Florida to marry June. The couple turned around to Camp Pendleton via Iowa to meet his parents and arrived back at Pendleton before his leave was up. They were married 73 years. Bill opened his first dental practice in Marathon, Iowa. In 1952, tired of the snow, he and June moved their family, son Nolan and daughter Karen, to Stockton, CA. There he opened the first dental practice "north of the Calaveras River" in Lincoln Village, retiring in 1987. Northern Stockton is where Bill called home. He and June were charter members of Lincoln Presbyterian Church, serving in many capacities for over 50 years. As a pilot, Bill was a member of the Stockton Flying Club until the close of Oranges Airport near Lodi. Leaving aviation, Bill and June joined with lifelong friends, Earnie and Marylou Shropshire purchasing a ski boat. The two family's enjoyed years of water skiing the Northern California waterways and numerous vacations together. Bill was always active. He enjoyed photography, camping, playing handball, racquetball, golf and both Square and Round dancing. Oh, and chocolate. Traveling was always a big part of his life with trips to the Bahamas, Canada, Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, China, the Middle East and South America. In retirement he visited all 48 states in their 5 th wheel. Bill was a Big Sir in Sons in Retirement and took a keen interest in the environment joining the Nature Conservancy and Sierra Club. Bill was a very intelligent man with a friendly engaging personality. He was an avid reader, enjoyed poetry and even wrote a few limericks. He will be remembered for some of his many witty come backs and sayings. While living with Alzheimer's at Cascades of Grass Valley he would often reply "I do what I can and leave the rest undone" when asked how he was doing. Bill was preceded in death by his wife June, parents, John and Ethel Smith, brother, Virgil and his wife Kathy, sister Mary Elaine and her husband Herman Jutting, niece Jane Ann Jutting, daughter Karen and granddaughter Mindy. Bill leaves behind, his son Nolan (Dee). Granddaughters Kristina Freas (Dan), Kate Smith (Louie Meeks). Great granddaughters Sydney, Claire Freas. Great grandson Ian Freas (Mackinzie). Great-great granddaughter Avery Freas. Brother John Smith (Stephany). Nieces Judy Lovel (Roy), Andrea Gage (Kevin), Amy Long. Nephews Sam (Marsha), Tim (Carol), Steve (Sharon), Adam Smith. Numerous grandnieces and grandnephew. Bill and June will be laid to rest together at the Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Bill will receive full Military Honors. Because of Covid-19 the funeral is limited to 10. A celebration of life will be announced when it becomes safe. Those wishing to attend, please contact the family at baerarch420@gmail.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store