Toby was born in The French Camp hospital to Ellis and Irene Stephens. He attended local schools and graduated from Stockton College high school and Stockton Junior College. After serving 3 years in the US Army, he joined the Stockton Fire Department in 1968 and retired in 1995 with the rank of Captain. He loved his job and enjoyed taking trips with the guys to Lake Tahoe skiing and Abalone trips to Fort Brag. He also enjoyed golf trips to Reno and going to Mexico beach resorts with the Van Buskirk golf group. In his retirement he enjoyed playing golf with the Swenson Park golf skins game and playing poker tournaments at the Lodi casino.
His brother, John Stephens and his companion of 27 years, Shirley Dean, precede him in his death. He is survived by his sons, Jerome and Brian (Diana), brother, James Stephens (Ethel).

Published in The Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
