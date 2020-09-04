William Wallace Weaver March 7, 1971 - August 18, 2020 It is with a heavy heart our family announces the great love of our family, William Wallace Weaver, known as Billy Weaver, died on August 18, 2020. Born in Stockton on March 7, 1971, Billy remained a lifelong resident of Stockton and had an unwavering passion for his family, friends, and hobbies. His love was abundant and unconditional for everyone that knew him. Billy enjoyed life to the fullest and loved BBQ's, family time, cruising with car clubs, car shows, going to Swap meets, going to NFL football games, golfing, and cracking jokes on everyone. He had a gift for making people laugh! He also was a loving father who enjoyed BBQs, spending time with his kids and family, and teaching them many things they will carry into their lives. He taught his kids to drive (even letting them drive every car he ever owned), cook and never to accept disrespect from anyone. Billy was a wonderful brother, father, son, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. We will all miss him dearly and carry him with us forever. Billy's legacy will live on through his 4 amazing children, Emelina, Will, Leilani and Dylan. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm, Colonial Rose Chapel, 520 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA 95202. Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 5:00pm, Gypsy Bistro Parking Lot, 12562 Locke Road, Lockeford, CA 95237.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store