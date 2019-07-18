|
William Yee Young July 24, 1950 - June 1, 2019 William Yee Young passed away at his home in Elk Grove, CA on June 1, 2019. He was born on July 24, 1950 in Stockton, CA. He graduated from Edison High School in 1968. In 1972, he graduated from Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA. He was employed as a Medical Technician at O'Connor Hospital in San Jose, CA. Prior to working at O'Connor he worked at White Memorial Hospital in East Los Angeles, CA, Saint Louise Hospital in Morgan Hill, CA, Good Samaritan Hospital and Valley Medical both in San Jose, CA. Known as William, Bill, Billy or Uncle Billy to friends and family, he was always quick with a smile, joke, or a name of a good place to eat! He knew how to cook anything and everything and was always in the kitchen preparing something at family gatherings. He will be sorely missed as a dear friend, colleague, mentor, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Yee Young, Sr., Gim Lew Young, and his brother George Yee Young, Jr. Surviving brothers and sisters are James (Laurene), Edward (Marlene), Howard (MaryEllen), David, Patricia (Edward) Kanoh, Robert (Rosa), Richard, and Candace (Douglas) Yoakam. He also leaves behind his favorite nephews and nieces, George Young III, Jeffrey and Steven Young, Kelley and Christopher Young, Adena and Bryce Young, Dorene Espiritu and Brian Kanoh, Jennifer Duffy and Andrew Young, and Christina Yoakam. Billy will be laid to rest in the Stockton Chinese Cemetery in French Camp, CA. Memorial services will be private. Donations may be made to the Stockton Chinese Cemetery or the Stockton Chinese Benevolent Association.
Published in The Record from July 18 to July 21, 2019