Willie "Bill" W. Griffith Aug. 22, 1925 - Jan.2, 2020 Willie "Bill" W. Griffith, 95, passed away peacefully at home in Stockton, CA. Bill was born in Hartford, Arkansas on Aug. 22, 1924. In 1946 he married his sweetheart Bobbie L. Gordon and moved to Stockton. He worked for Diamond International and retired in Pine Grove, CA. He was a proud WWII veteran. Bill exemplified what it meant to be a good man with his kindness and love towards all. Survived by 3 sons, William, Larry, Kerry; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. Services are on Wed. Jan. 15, 2020 at the Evergreen Chapel of Cherokee Memorial followed by a graveside burial. Celebration of Life is Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 1-5pm American Legion Hall, 3110 West Lane.
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020