Wilma L. Herbst Smith

Wilma L. Herbst Smith Obituary
Wilma L. Herbst Smith Apr. 25, 1924 - Dec. 30, 2019 Born in Glendale, CA to Herbert & Mildred Herbst. Raised in Stockton from the age of three, married to the late Warner Smith for 55 years. Preceded in death by her infant son, Everett Smith; brothers, Herbie, Carl and Raymond; sisters, Marge Bowles, Florence Beeskau, Norma Isbell and Christina Herbst. Survived by son, Dennis Smith (Georgia); daughter, Linda Hampton (Olen); 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren; niece, Donna Wallis; nephews, Dug Beeskau, David Beeskau, Lyal Beeskau, Gary Herbst and Lyal Herbst. Interment will be private.
Published in The Record on Jan. 9, 2020
