Wilma Murray

Wilma Murray, 64, peacefully passed away with her loving family at her side on November 4th, 2020. She was born to Ida and Willem Terluin in The Hague, Netherlands. She was raised in Palo Alto, Ca and graduated from Palo Alto High School where she excelled in multiple sports. She continued to enjoy physical fitness throughout her life and often enjoyed compliments on her youthful appearance. She continued her education at the University of Pacific at which time she met the love of her life Mike. They happily married and raised two wonderful daughters, Brooke and Shannon. She devoted herself to their many activities including countless trips to soccer matches and track meets. Her happiest times were spent on family vacations making countless joyous memories. Her long dedicated career with Valley Mountain Regional Center allowed her to advocate for the needs and opportunities for individuals with disabilities where she touched the lives of many. In honor and memory of Wilma please extend love and kindness to the people in your lives.



