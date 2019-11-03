|
Wilma Ogella October 15, 1935 - October 28, 2019 Wilma Ogella, beloved wife of Kenneth Ogella, was taken to the Lord on October 28, 2019, just 2 weeks after her 84th birthday. Wilma was born and raised in Hawaii and relocated to California as a young adult. It was in California that she found her passion for raising horses. Although she no longer owned a horse, her passion continued to shine in her masterful paintings. A herd of stampeding horses or a mare and her foal were frequent themes in her work. Wilma then began to share her love of art with groups of people as she taught art classes. What a joy it was for Wilma to have a student understand how colors work together. Just in case there was not enough on her plate, Wilma spent her spare time gardening and growing fabulous vegetables which she used in her gourmet cooking. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Ted and sister, Jan. She is survived by her loving husband, Ken Ogella; brother-in-law, Ron (Pam) Ogella; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ogella and several nieces and nephews. Mass is Wednesday, November 6th at 10AM at Presentation Church. A private family burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Wilma's name to: Presentation Church, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA 95207 or Presentation Church Food Pantry, 6715 Leesburg Place, Stockton, CA 95207. Always remember - Wilma never met a hamburger she didn't like!
Published in The Record on Nov. 3, 2019