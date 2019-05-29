|
|
Wilma Romero
Oct. 27, 1924 - May 22, 2019
Wilma Romero had family
members at her bedside as she peacefully joined her Husband A.K. Romero, son Ellis Romero and infant daughter Joanie
Romero in her Stockton, CA home on May 22, 2019 at the age of 94.
Wilma is survived by her
children, Sydney K. Romero (Dorothy) (5C) Salt Lake City, UT, Linda Allmendinger (Bill) (4C) Stockton, CA, Jackie Friedrikson (Mart) (5C) Salida, CA, Robert W. Romero (Elena) (4C) Stockton, CA, Ronald D. Romero (Susie) (2C), Kenneth Romero Stockton, CA, Roger Romero (Monique) (3C) Bishop, CA.
Wilma was born on October 27, 1924 in Lewiston, Utah to
Robert and Sylvia Draper.
She was an active and dedicated member of the Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her husband served a Mission in Singapore for 18 months. She also held
office in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in Stockton, CA.
She was a kind, witty, dedicated, generous individual who loved her family, friends and neighbors. She was passionate about serving others. She served at St. Joseph's Hospital Dignity Health Volunteer
Department for 26 years and logged thousands of hours.
A funeral is scheduled for June 1st 11am, Viewing at 10:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 7030 N.
El Dorado St. Stockton CA.
In lieu of flowers please send
donations to St. Joseph's
Hospital Dignity Health
Volunteer Sewing Department. Condolences can be sent to r6dingers@hotmail.com.
The family would like to thank Vitas Nurses and doctors for their care and dedication.
Published in The Record on May 29, 2019