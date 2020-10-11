1/2
Wyman G. Chan
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wyman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wyman G. Chan Mar. 21, 1944 - Sept. 26, 2020 Wyman Gene Chan was born on March 21,1944 in Stockton,CA to Katherine and Harry Chan. He passed away on September 26,2020 at the age of 76. Wyman was predeceased by his parents and his sister Marlesse. Wyman was a native Stocktonian and graduated from UC Berkeley with a BS and a Doctor of Optometry degree. Wyman dedicated his life to helping people. He was an optometrist for 51 years, including serving in the US Army as Chief of the Eye Clinic at Fort Irwin, CA. He was actively involved in many community organizations, including the American Legion Karl Ross Post and the Stockton San Joaquin Lion's Club. He loved his family very much. Wyman is survived by his sisters Crystal Chan and Donella (Randy) Schmidt, his brother-in-law Alan (Marlesse)Young, and nieces and nephews Allison(Serafino) Mariani, Marc (Kareema) Young, Daniel (Summer) Schmidt, Lindsay Chan, and Kara Schmidt. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and support staff at St. Joseph's Medical Center for their unending dedication and end of life care. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is choosing to have services at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved