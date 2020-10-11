Wyman G. Chan Mar. 21, 1944 - Sept. 26, 2020 Wyman Gene Chan was born on March 21,1944 in Stockton,CA to Katherine and Harry Chan. He passed away on September 26,2020 at the age of 76. Wyman was predeceased by his parents and his sister Marlesse. Wyman was a native Stocktonian and graduated from UC Berkeley with a BS and a Doctor of Optometry degree. Wyman dedicated his life to helping people. He was an optometrist for 51 years, including serving in the US Army as Chief of the Eye Clinic at Fort Irwin, CA. He was actively involved in many community organizations, including the American Legion Karl Ross Post and the Stockton San Joaquin Lion's Club. He loved his family very much. Wyman is survived by his sisters Crystal Chan and Donella (Randy) Schmidt, his brother-in-law Alan (Marlesse)Young, and nieces and nephews Allison(Serafino) Mariani, Marc (Kareema) Young, Daniel (Summer) Schmidt, Lindsay Chan, and Kara Schmidt. The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and support staff at St. Joseph's Medical Center for their unending dedication and end of life care. Due to Covid restrictions, the family is choosing to have services at a later date.



