Xavier Joseph Maloney 2001 - 2020 Xavier Joseph Maloney, beloved son, brother, grandson, family member, and friend passed on February 3, 2020. Xavier will be missed and our lives will never be the same. He is survived by his mother, Alexandria Maloney; sister, Mya Marie Pearl Maloney-Cervantes; brother, Lorenzo Cervantes; grandparents, Andrew Joseph Maloney, Jennifer Umbay-Maloney, and extended paternal Cervantes family. Xavier leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved him dearly. Xavier's final resting place will be with his maternal grandmother Nana Darra Jean Maloney. Memorial Services will be held on Mon., Feb. 17th, 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N Sutter St, Stockton, CA Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020