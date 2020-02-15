Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500

Xavier Joseph Maloney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Xavier Joseph Maloney Obituary
Xavier Joseph Maloney 2001 - 2020 Xavier Joseph Maloney, beloved son, brother, grandson, family member, and friend passed on February 3, 2020. Xavier will be missed and our lives will never be the same. He is survived by his mother, Alexandria Maloney; sister, Mya Marie Pearl Maloney-Cervantes; brother, Lorenzo Cervantes; grandparents, Andrew Joseph Maloney, Jennifer Umbay-Maloney, and extended paternal Cervantes family. Xavier leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved him dearly. Xavier's final resting place will be with his maternal grandmother Nana Darra Jean Maloney. Memorial Services will be held on Mon., Feb. 17th, 10:00 AM at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N Sutter St, Stockton, CA Casa Bonita Funeral Home
logo

Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Xavier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -