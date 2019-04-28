|
Yolanda Hamlow
Sept. 21, 1935 - Apr. 23, 2019
Yolanda Josephine Hamlow passed away peacefully at home on April 23rd surrounded by her family
holding her hands at her bedside. She was 83 years old. Yolanda was born to Benvenuto "Ben" and Elena "Nellie" Giannecchini in French Camp, CA and lived her life in Stockton, CA. Yolanda attended Greenwood Grammar School and graduated from Linden High School Yolanda met Ivan, her partner, friend, and love of her life in
November of 1957 at the Standard Oil gas station on Charter Way in Stockton. They married on August 20, 1960 and had two children and two grandchildren. Yolanda went to school at San Joaquin General Hospital and pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She was a Registered Nurse at San Joaquin General
Hospital and retired in 1989 after 33 years of service, 20 of those years as Head Nurse of Pediatrics. She trained many of the
doctors that are practicing in Stockton today! She loved holding babies and teaching new parents all the tips and tricks. She was the most senior member of the Stockton Fire Dept Family Axillary (SFDFA), and loved attending her weekly T.O.P.S. meetings, watching shows at the Stockton Civic Theater, and cheering on her San Francisco Giants. Yolanda enjoyed playing any game, especially Pidro, Liverpool Rummy, Canasta, Pinochle, Scrabble, and Rummikub. She was active in the Stockton Garden Club, the Stockton Chapter of the Widowed Persons Association of California, and two Canasta groups as well. Ivan & Yolanda loved traveling in their 5th wheel trailer, where they visited all 50 states and saw Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon, two of her favorite places. They also camped monthly with the Old Wheels trailer group. Yolanda was blessed with many great friends, many for over 60 years that began at Greenwood Grammar School. She made a lasting impression on everyone that she met, and will be greatly missed. She was always there if you needed a friend and a cup of coffee, and was one of the strongest women many of the people in her life had ever met.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ivan, and her parents. She is survived by her children; Christine Souza (Darrell) and Alex Hamlow (Candi); grandchildren, Noelle and John Souza; brother Ernie Giannecchini, and many wonderful friends and relatives. Donations can be made to the Ivan and Yolanda Hamlow Memorial Scholarship administered by the SFDFA P.O. Box 7812 Stockton, CA 95267 or to Hospice of San Joaquin 3888 Pacific Ave. Stockton, CA 95204. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm with a
Rosary at 6pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church at 10am on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A Committal Service will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019