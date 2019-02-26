Home

POWERED BY

Yolanda Hortensia Manzo-Torres

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yolanda Hortensia Manzo-Torres Obituary
Yolanda Hortensia Manzo-Torres

June 1, 1952 - Feb. 21, 2019

Yolanda went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ in the early hours on Thursday Feb. 21st surrounded by her

family. She was a longtime

native of Stockton, who attended U.O.P and graduated from

St. Mary's high school. She worked for the county for over 20 years, which she later retired from.

She leaves behind her husband Gary Sr., daughter Stacey

(Corey), son Gary Jr., grandsons Ruben, Dominic, mother Genvia, sister Angie, brother Jesse (Stephanie), sisters JoAnn, Terry (Alex), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family, and of most

importance her fur babies.

She will be forever loved.

Yolanda continued doing all the things she loved until the day she passed. She leaves a lasting impression on everyone she crossed paths with.

Services/Viewing will be held March 3rd at 12 pm,

Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2330 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95205.
logo

Published in The Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.