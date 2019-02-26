|
|
Yolanda Hortensia Manzo-Torres
June 1, 1952 - Feb. 21, 2019
Yolanda went to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ in the early hours on Thursday Feb. 21st surrounded by her
family. She was a longtime
native of Stockton, who attended U.O.P and graduated from
St. Mary's high school. She worked for the county for over 20 years, which she later retired from.
She leaves behind her husband Gary Sr., daughter Stacey
(Corey), son Gary Jr., grandsons Ruben, Dominic, mother Genvia, sister Angie, brother Jesse (Stephanie), sisters JoAnn, Terry (Alex), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family, and of most
importance her fur babies.
She will be forever loved.
Yolanda continued doing all the things she loved until the day she passed. She leaves a lasting impression on everyone she crossed paths with.
Services/Viewing will be held March 3rd at 12 pm,
Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2330 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95205.
Published in The Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019