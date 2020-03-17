|
|
Yolanda "Yoli" M. Villanueva June 28, 1972 - Mar. 7, 2020 Yolanda "Yoli" Marie Villanueva was born in Stockton, CA on June 28, 1972 to Susan & Celestino. Yoli entered into rest on March 7, 2020 after a valiant 2 year battle with cancer. Yoli is survived by her children, Brianne and Angelo Martinez; mother, Susan Sarraraz; stepfather, Rodolfo Ponce; father, Celestino Villanueva; brothers, Celestino Villanueva, Rodolfo Ponce; grandparents, Rosie and Manuel Sarraraz; 2 nieces; 2 nephews; and numerous Tias, Tios and cousins. Yoli graduated from Edison High School in 1990. Worked various jobs starting at the age of 17. She enjoyed working out, listening to music, camping, spending time with her family and friends and loved the beach. Viewing will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10am with Rosary to follow at 5pm at Colonial Rose Chapel, 520 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA. Services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 9:30am at St. George's Church, 120 W. 5th St., Stockton, CA.
Published in The Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020