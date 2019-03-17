Home

DeYoung Memorial Chapel
601 N CALIFORNIA ST
Stockton, CA 95202
(209) 466-8075
For more information about
Yolanda Menconi
View Funeral Home Obituary

Yolanda Menconi


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Yolanda Menconi Obituary
Yolanda Menconi

Oct. 1, 1919 - Mar. 1, 2019

Yolanda Menconi died peacefully at Bethesda Christian Home on March 1, 2019 in Hayward, California at the age of 99. Yolanda was born on October 10, 1919 to Italian Immigrants, Emilio and Caterina Bozzini and she graduated from Stockton High School. Yolanda was a member of the Holy Cross Church and Guild in Linden and Liguri Del Mondo. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and bridge. Yolanda enjoyed visiting with her family on holidays and various gatherings throughout the year. These gatherings

always included delicious Italian food, a scrumptious dessert and bridge games filled with laughter and joy. Yolanda also

enjoyed traveling with her

husband, Leo Menconi, to

Hawaii, Italy, and various places in California.

Yolanda is survived by her daughter Sharon Mistry of

Newark, her grandson, Dion Foppiano of Stockton, her granddaughter, Terra Brull and her grandson, Anthony Mistry of Newark, California. She is also the great grandmother of

Sydney, Andrew, Cora, and Eva. Yolanda is preceded in death by her son, Ernest R. Foppiano, her husband, Leo Menconi, and two brothers, Silvio Bozzini and Richard Bozzini of Stockton.

Funeral Services were scheduled with DeYoung

Memorial Chapel at 11:30am on March 13, 2019, followed by a luncheon at Angelina's Restaurant for family and friends.

Her family would like to thank Rio Las Palmas in Stockton and Bethesda Christian Home in Hayward for their dedication and care of Yolanda.
Published in The Record on Mar. 17, 2019
