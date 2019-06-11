|
|
Yoshio Ted ltaya
July 15, 1932 - May 8, 2019
Yoshio Ted ltaya, age 86, passed away May 8, 2019. The son of Harry and Florence ltaya, Yosh lived in French Camp until the onset of WWII, at which time the family was sent to an
internment camp in Rowher,
Arkansas. When requests came in for laborers in inland states, the family relocated to Benton Harbor, Michigan before
returning to French Camp when the war ended. He graduated from local schools and attended UC Berkeley, where he received a degree in architecture. He was employed by the Lawrence
Livermore Rad Lab and then Mayo de Wolf & Associates
before serving in the army in
Germany. Upon returning to Stockton, he joined Mortensen & Hollstein as a designer.
He received his state architecture license in 1964 and joined Neal Lawson to form a partnership, later joined by Phil Espalin. He retired in 1996 due to vision problems. He was an enthusiastic member of the Nisei Bowling
League, Sertoma Club,
Engineers Club, and served many hours with the Buddhist Church.
He leaves behind wife Mary, daughters Lisa (Roger Fisher), and Liane Detering (Jason), and grandson Tyler Detering, as well as sisters Mollie Oto, Gladys Adachi (Sam), and Joan Nishikawa (Henry), and many
cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ray Itaya and Richard ltaya.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Laurel Pointe East for their care and kindness.
Memorial Service will be held at the Buddhist Church of Stockton, 2820 Shimizu Drive, on June 15, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Record on June 11, 2019