|
|
Zelda Ruth Parreira Oct. 30, 1936 - April 6, 2020 Zelda Ruth Parreira, 83, of Stockton, passed away on April 6, 2020 while recovering from bypass surgery. Zelda was born in her parents' bed in Guinda, CA on Oct. 30, 1936. She graduated from Stockton College in 1954. She worked at JC Penny for 17 years until they closed their downtown store. She worked at Bank of Stockton for 16 years until she retired in 1998. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry & Dorathea Holck and siblings, Henry, Janet & Joan. Zelda is survived by her children, Bruce Moran (Kathy), Jeff Moran, Pam Richardson (John) and Kerry Piper(Derek), grandchildren, Jeff, Jessica, Emily, Hannah, Kayla & Cody, great grandchildren, Ayden, Ava & Aleia. Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2020