Zenobia Ann Stewart 1938 - 2020 Services will be held at 11:00am on April 24, 2020 at Colonial Rose Chapel, 520 N. Sutter St., Stockton CA 95202. Only the appointed ten will be allowed in the Chapel. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 23, from 10:00am until 2:00pm. The services will be live-streamed on the Colonial Rose Chapel Facebook Page. You may also see and participate in the funeral services on Friday by Zoom. Mtng Link: https://zoom.us/j/7335604129?pwd=cFpMRC96T2ZVd1l3QWZ3NGZGaTlGdz09 Meeting ID: 733-560-4129 Password: 367250 Conference Call Dial-In: 1 (669) 900-6833 Access Code: 733-560-4129
Published in The Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020