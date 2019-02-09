|
Zetta Harrison
1923 -2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Zetta Harrison announces her passing on January 24th in Alameda, CA.
A longtime resident of Stockton, Zetta was born in Sealy, Texas in 1923 to the union of Perry Miller and Annie Stevenson. She moved to Stockton in the early 1940s where she met and married Fred Harrison in 1943. Fred and Zetta were impeccable hosts and were widely known for their weekend
musical parties for family and friends.
After raising their four children, Zetta received her GED and
began her career in education, providing teaching assistance at John Marshall and Daniel
Webster Middle Schools and Franklin High School.
Zetta was a longtime member of Greater Faith Baptist Church. She later transferred her membership to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, actively participating in many church programs.
Zetta is survived by her two daughters, Alice Smith Corvo and Barbara Wesson, ten grandchildren and a host of adoring great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and two daughters, Christine and Anita Maxine.
Funeral services are planned for Friday, February 22, 2019 at
Progressive Community Church, 2820 S. B Street in Stockton. There will be a time for visitation on Thursday, February 21st at the Lodi Funeral Home located at 725 S. Fairmont Ave. in Lodi, CA
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2019