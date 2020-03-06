|
Zora Jane Harman Feb. 10, 1926 - Feb. 11, 2020 Jane Harman, age 94 years and one day, passed away at The Commons on Thornton February 11, 2020. A longtime resident of Stockton, Jane was born in Clarkston, Washington on February 10, 1926. She is survived by her son, Robert Leggitt of Lodi, granddaughter, Bridget Weston of Colorado, grandsons, Jason Leggitt of Woodbridge, and Shaun Leggitt of Silver Lakes, CA, two greatgrandchildren, Luke and Jolie Leggitt, and two sisters, Dorothy Cowan and Alice Fisher of French Camp. Dale Harman, her husband of over 50 years, passed away two years ago. Her father, Guy Laccoarce, mother Bessie, brother Jim, sisters, Lena, Elsie, and Clara and her son, Jerry Leggitt all predeceased her. During her long life, Jane worked at various jobs, memorably as bookkeeper for Alex Floral in Stockton. She was last employed as owner/bookkeeper of Stockton Yacht Sales. In younger days, she loved playing bass with her husband in a bluegrass band. Many happy hours were also spent square dancing, playing Bingo on West Lane in Stockton, or playing Pinochle with friends and family. Jane will be laid to rest with her husband Dale at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.
Published in The Record on Mar. 6, 2020