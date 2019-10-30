|
|
Abbie A. Martone
July 30, 1929 - October 28, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Abbie A. Martone of Port Jervis, NY died Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place. She was 90.
She was born July 30, 1929 in New York, NY and raised by the Sisters of Mercy in the New York City Foundling.
Abbie was married to Robert "Bobby" Martone for 49 years before his passing on January 12, 2015.
She worked as a Nurse's Aide for Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY for many years. She also attended St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis, was a member of the Grange of Huguenot #1530, a past member of the Lions Club, and she worked the polls on Election Day for the NYS Election Board. Abbie also worked for some time in the Bon Secours Gift Shop, at the old Jamesway, and at Kolmar.
"A wife, a mother, a grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, you gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, and in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, not just as a wife not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep, your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep." – author unknown
Surviving are sons:Steven Ruvio and his wife, CindyJacksonville NC, Robert "Bandit" Martone of Seattle, WA, Howie Davis and Douglas Davis, both of Sumner, SC; daughters: Colleen Conklin and her husband, Gilbert of Utica, NY, Robin Decker and her husband, Howard of Port Jervis, NY; seven grandchildren: Angela, Courtney, Madison, Brittany, Stephanie, Kristine and Anthony; four great-grandchildren: Jacob, Madison, Marlee and Christopher; also several nieces and nephews;
good friends: Gary and Doreen Morgan, Lottie Pantley, Grace Solvik, and Phyllis Dunn and family,
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Abbie's name to Alzheimer´s Assoc., Orange/Sullivan Reg. Office, 384 Crystal Run Road, Suite 102, Middletown, NY 10941 or to a .
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019