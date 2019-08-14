|
Abraham "Abe" Waruch
October 25, 1923 - August 12, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Abraham "Abe" Waruch, age 95 of Kerhonkson, NY passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston, NY. He was born on October 25, 1923 in the home of his parents, Efim and Domnekia Waruch in Cherrytown, NY. He married Joan Dolores Andersen of Brooklyn, NY in June 1946 and resided in Kerhonkson, NY for 95 years.
Abe worked hard, along with his brother, Samuel "Sam" on their dairy farm for over 60 years. His love of hunting was unquestionable, being an avid deer, bear and snowshoe rabbit hunter his entire life.
Abe was predeceased by his parents and eight siblings: brothers, Alex, John and Sam; sisters, Helen Coddington, Katie Vivian, Mary Stoeckler, Thelma Schoonmaker and Vera Spada. Lastly by his wife Joan on March 16, 2016.
He is survived by his children: Claudia Masters of Suffern, NY, Mark Waruch and his wife, Deborah of Olean, NY, Candace Waruch of McGrath, AK, Kristen Atkins and husband, Douglas of Novato, CA, and Martin Waruch of El Dorado Hills, CA; seven grandchildren: Nikol (Aaron), Jeff, Jennifer (Brent), Danielle, Frances, Ethan and Katherine; four great-grandchildren: Lauren, Emma, Fisher and Ruby and 54 nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16th at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson, NY. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th at Humiston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cherrytown Cemetery and a gathering of family and friends to be held afterwards at the Rondout Valley Rod and Gun Club.
Contributions may be made in Abe's name to the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, PO Box 67, Kerhonkson, NY 12446.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019