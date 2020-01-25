Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Abram Gearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abram Vernooy Gearn


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abram Vernooy Gearn Obituary
Abram Vernooy Gearn
October 10, 1941 - January 22, 2020
Wallkill, NY
The angels came to take Abram Vernooy Gearn on Tuesday, January 22, 2020. He was born October 10, 1941 making him 78 years old. He was the son of Wendall Phillip and Minnie Gertrude Gearn. He resided with his sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Bruce Randzin of Wallkill NY.
He attended the AHRC program all his life starting in local churches and schools, then to upper Broadway in Newburgh and finally at the beautiful center for AHRC in Campbell Hall. He loved being in the real work program because he earned a paycheck like everyone else in society. When the program was shut down in 2017 by Obama and Cuomo he was devastated. It was for this development that we believe he and many others were negatively affected. He enjoyed living with and being around family and enriched our lives and his own as well as many others. Towards the end he was struggling with dementia.
He is survived by his brother, Wendell P. Gearn Jr. and his cousin, George and wife, Molly Gearn and their two daughters Robin and Marry, as well as a niece, Susan Cunningham and husband, Archie and nephew, Bruce Randzin and wife, Kate with two great nieces, Savanah and Sarah along with five great nephews: Alex, Logan, Chase, Dakota and Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the AHRC of Campbell Hall and . Memorial services are to follow at a later date, come spring.
Funeral arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc. 239 Quassaick Avenue Rt 94 New Windsor, Ny 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -