Abram Vernooy Gearn
October 10, 1941 - January 22, 2020
Wallkill, NY
The angels came to take Abram Vernooy Gearn on Tuesday, January 22, 2020. He was born October 10, 1941 making him 78 years old. He was the son of Wendall Phillip and Minnie Gertrude Gearn. He resided with his sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Bruce Randzin of Wallkill NY.
He attended the AHRC program all his life starting in local churches and schools, then to upper Broadway in Newburgh and finally at the beautiful center for AHRC in Campbell Hall. He loved being in the real work program because he earned a paycheck like everyone else in society. When the program was shut down in 2017 by Obama and Cuomo he was devastated. It was for this development that we believe he and many others were negatively affected. He enjoyed living with and being around family and enriched our lives and his own as well as many others. Towards the end he was struggling with dementia.
He is survived by his brother, Wendell P. Gearn Jr. and his cousin, George and wife, Molly Gearn and their two daughters Robin and Marry, as well as a niece, Susan Cunningham and husband, Archie and nephew, Bruce Randzin and wife, Kate with two great nieces, Savanah and Sarah along with five great nephews: Alex, Logan, Chase, Dakota and Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the AHRC of Campbell Hall and . Memorial services are to follow at a later date, come spring.
Funeral arrangements under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, Inc. 239 Quassaick Avenue Rt 94 New Windsor, Ny 12553.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020