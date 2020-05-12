Ada J. Bell

May 17, 1945 - May 7, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Ada J. Bell was born on May 17, 1945 in Garland, North Carolina, to Clyde Lee Coston and Rosie Lee (Council) Coston. She died peacefully in God's hands on May 7, 2020, in Newburgh, New York at 74 years old. Ada received her education from the Newburgh Free Academy, graduating class of 1964, Newburgh, New York.

Ada J. Bell was married to her former husband, Milton L. Bell III. Through this union, the Lord blessed them with two loving children, Shona (Bell) Fryar and Milton William Bell. Ada Bell worked at the historic Regal Bags and then pursued a career serving children as a teacher's aide for over thirty years for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. She retired in June 2004 from a very successful and rewarding career.

Ada made Ebenezer Baptist Church, Newburgh, NY, her church home and served faithfully on the Women's Usher Board. Ada was proceeded in death by her parents, Clyde Lee Coston Sr. and Rosie Lee (Council) Coston, and two sisters, Betty L. Herring, and Mona Coston.

Ada leaves behind two children, Shona (Bell) Fryar of Newburgh and Milton William Bell of Newburgh; three brothers, Reverend Arthur Lee Coston (Grace) of Kingston, NY, Clyde E. Coston (Sheila) of Atlanta, GA, Robert Coston of Newburgh, NY; and five sisters, Marie Sutton of Fayetteville, NC, Rosie Henry (Jessie) of Garland, NC, Mary Holloway (Rev. Paul) of Browns Mill, NJ and Romanda Coston of Kingston, NY, and Nina Coston of Newark, DE. She will be greatly missed by her three grandchildren to include Shonara Bell (Brandon) of Baton Rouge, LA, Diamond Bell of Newburgh, NY, and Kataya Fryar of Baton Rouge, LA. Her great grandchildren will miss her including Shawn Bell and Sy'Vannah Bell of Baton Rouge.

Ada's best friends include Shirley Rayford, Regina Brown, Toni Elmore, and Bertha Anderson, all from Newburgh, NY. Ada J. Bell will also be missed by her entire family to include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends to include her loving dog Boots.

In her last days, Ada volunteered to lead prayer to hundreds on the Ebenezer Baptist Church Prayer Call at the request of her Pastor, Rev. Dr Bruce Davis Sr. Afterwards, she celebrated this day of leading people to Christ as she loved the Lord and all of God's family!

Lovingly Submitted, The Family

Mrs. Bell will have a private Graveside Service at the convenience of the family. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store