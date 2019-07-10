|
|
Adam M. Weber
February 22, 1994 - July 5, 2019
Monroe, NY
Adam M. Weber passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 5, 2019 at home in Monroe, NY. He was 25 years old. Son of Brian M. Weber and the late Amanda L. Crews Weber, he was born February 22, 1994 in Staten Island, NY.
Adam was a member of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Monroe, NY. He played Little League Baseball in Monroe. Adam was a creative soul, a published Author and loved to sing.
Survivors include his father, Brian M. Weber, at home; his sister, Allison Weber of Astoria Queens, NY; grandmother, Jacqueline Parrott; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who he loved dearly.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 13th at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019