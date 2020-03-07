Home

T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
20 Glenmere Ave.
Florida, NY
Adam Romanowski


1942 - 2020
Adam Romanowski Obituary
Adam Romanowski
June 16, 1942 - March 6, 2020
Florida, NY
Adam Romanowski of Florida NY has entered into rest on March 6, 2020 at Valley View Rehabilitation Center.
The son of the late Jozef and Zenona Romanowski, he was born on June 16, 1942 in Suwalki, Poland.
He was a retired pasteurizer from the Dairy Industry and was an avid outdoor enthusiast. He relocated his family to Florida, NY due to his love of farming.
Adam was predeceased by his wife, Helena Bocian Romanowski.
He is survived by his three children: Dorota and husband, Mohamed El Nagar, Halina and husband, Alistair McLean, and Adam Jr. and wife, Beata Romanowski; seven grandchildren which include: Monika Tyminski, Darek Tyminski, Robert Dagele Jr., Daniel Dagele, Angelina El Nagar, Lukas Romanowski and Jakub Romanowski; five great-grandchildren which include: Matthew Vanhage Jr., Emily Tyminski , Markus Vanhage, Olivia Tyminski, and Hunter Dagele.
He spent his final days surrounded by his whole family, and was shown unconditional love as he in turn had shown them throughout his life. He will be sadly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday March 8 at TS Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY. 10921. A funeral Mass will be offered 10 a.m. on Monday March 9 at St. Joseph Church 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
