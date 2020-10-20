Adelaida Tallerico
July 27, 1934 - October 16, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Adelaida Tallerico, longtime resident of Newburgh, NY laid into rest on October 16, 2020. She was 86 years of age.
Daughter of Michele and Mariafinita Rizzuto, she was born in Pentone, Calabria, Italy on July 27, 1934. She married Antonio Tallerico on May 29, 1954. She, her husband and two daughters, Patricia and Ivana, arrived in America on July 29, 1966 in search of the 'American Dream'.
Adelaida was a skilled seamstress and worked at Vicky Clothing. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and now guardian angel to her family. She was kind, generous, courageous, and a loving matriarch to her family. She is and always will be greatly missed by all who had the honor and privilege to meet and know her.
She is predeceased by her husband Antonio, both of her parents Michele and Mariafinita, and two brothers Antonio and Fernando.
Adelaida is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Favata with her husband Sam, Newburgh, NY and Ivana Croghan with her husband Gary, Rochester, MN; five grandchildren, Sam Favata Jr. and his wife Alicia, Katrina Croghan Galloway and her husband Nate, Toni Marie Favata and Matt Sherry, Robert Croghan, and Michael Favata; and three great grandchildren Luciano Galloway, Gabriella Galloway, and Ethan Favata. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, Maria Mancari and her husband Vito and Valmea Pullano, as well as two brothers, Rosario Rizzuto and Rolando Rizzuto and his wife Teresa, a goddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, October 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 24th, at 12pm at Sacred Heart Church, 25 S. Robinson Ave., Newburgh. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Middle Hope. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a donation in honor of Adelaida, to the American Heart Association
.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
