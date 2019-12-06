|
|
Adelaide J. Carmichael
December 30, 1927 - December 5, 2019
Monroe, NY
Adelaide J. Carmichael entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Monroe, NY. She was 91 years old. Daughter of the late Sylvester and Elizabeth Simonetti Cavanagh, she was born December 30, 1927 in Bronx, New York.
Adelaide was a bus driver for Monroe-Woodbury School District in Central Valley, NY. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. She was an avid gardener and a talented pianist. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was of the utmost importance to her, she always put them first. Family functions always brought a smile to her face. She was selfless and devoted. She wasn't only a mother to her children, but their best friend, confidant, and the glue that held everything together.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Darrer and her husband, Michael of Surfside Beach, SC, her daughter, Barbara Benjou of Monroe, NY, her son, Thomas Carmichael and his wife, Ann of Levittown, NY, her daughter, Diane Quaranta and her husband, John of Middletown, NY and her daughter, Elaine Smith and her husband, Tracy of Monroe, NY. Adelaide is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Christian, Candace, Jason, Nicole, Adam, Justin, Ryan, Tara, Jenna, Tessa, and Colton, and seven great-grandchildren: Jeremy Paul, Nicholas, Kaylee, Zackary, Brendan, Milania, and Jaxon. She is predeceased by her husband, Howard H. Carmichael and her son-in-law, Paul Benjou.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, www.hospiceoforange.com
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019