Adelaide Jacobs
March 28, 1952 - April 8, 2019
Florida, NY
Adelaide Jacobs of Florida, NY, a retired medical record clerk for O.C. Residential Health Care Facility, Goshen, entered into rest on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 67.
The daughter of the late Carl F. Fuller Sr. and Iris R. Vanderbush Fuller, she was born on March 28, 1952 in Tuxedo, NY.
She was an active member of the Flowick Seniors, and in her free time, she enjoyed traveling with her husband or the C.S.E.A. You could also find her floating happily in her pool, or crocheting one of her signature blankets for someone.
Adelaide leaves everyone she left behind with great memories. The saying that a smile could light up the room was brought to life by this amazing woman and she will be dearly missed. The life of the party and someone who gave with her whole heart, to know her was to love her.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Daniel Jacobs; daughter, Iris Sisco; son, Wayne Sisco Jr.; daughter, Kami Morgenthaler and husband, Scott; daughter, Danielle Pavlak and husband, Stan; two grandchildren, Wayne Sisco III and Carly Babcock; two brothers, Thomas Fuller Sr. and wife, Rosalie; Fray Fuller and wife, Beth; sister, Carrie Maher and husband, Dennis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Carl F. "Skip" Fuller Jr. and nephew, Fray Henry Fuller II.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Funeral services will be held Friday evening 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
As per her wishes, a private cremation will follow the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019