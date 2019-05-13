|
Adelaide M. Schadt
July 1, 1911 - May 12, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Adelaide M. Schadt, of Jeffersonville, NY a homemaker and lifetime area resident passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home, she was 107 years old. The daughter of the late George and Wilhelmina Hauser Lindt, she was born July 1, 1911 in Kenoza Lake, NY. She was the widow of Frederick W.V. Schadt, Sr. Mr. Schadt died on November 19,1992.
Adelaide was a volunteer at the Jeffersonville Public Library for many years and was the former Director of the American Red Cross of Sullivan County.
The Schadt Family would like to thank Adelaide's longtime friend and caregiver Carol Bauernfeind for the excellent care and devotion she has afforded to Adelaide these last nine years. The family would also like to thank Pat, Helena, Margie, Cindy and Theresa for their wonderful care as well.
Adelaide is survived by her children Willard Schadt and his wife, Norma of Cuddebackville, NY and Nancy Schadt of Richmond, VA, and by her grandchildren: Sarah McDermott and her husband, Geoff Goddu and their children, Kiera and Owen, Jennifer McDermott and her husband, Tony Borgerding and their children, Lily and Eli, Paul McDermott, Amy Hellerer and her husband, Aaron and their children, Samantha and Allie Mae, and Kelly Schadt-Kelly and her husband, Mike and their son, Quinlan. In addition to her husband Adelaide was predeceased by her son and daughter in law, Frederick W.V. Schadt,Jr. and Fredericka Schadt.
Friends may call on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kenoza Lake United Methodist Church in Kenoza Lake, NY. Pastor Bill Chellis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Religious Society of Friends Catskill Meeting Grahamsville, NY, or to The Friends of the Jeffersonville Public Library or to the Jeffersonville First Aid Squad.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019