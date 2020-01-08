|
|
|
On Monday, January 6, 2020, the beautiful, young life of Adele Denisee Kaasmann tragically ended suddenly and unexpectedly. She was less than two months away from her second birthday.
Born on March 21, 2018 in Middletown, Adele was the sweet and spirited daughter of Cody and Azure Lewis Kaasmann. She was a healthy, fun loving little girl whose untimely death has devastated everyone who knew her. Her laughter and smile were infectious.
Adele's death has broken the hearts of her parents, Cody and Azure, her big brother, John Halen; grandparents, Denise and Terry Martin, Gerald Lewis, Traci Lewis, and Kenneth and Laurie Kaasmann; great-grandmother Adele Robinson; and cousins, Evangeline and Adeline Sanders; as well as several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Celebration of Adele's Life will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place In Ridgebury Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020